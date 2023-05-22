2 injured in Bridgeview parking lot shooting, shattering restaurant windows

A shooting in Bridgeview Sunday at a Menard's parking lot left two people injured and shattered a window at The Patio restaurant.

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A shooting in a parking lot in Bridgeview Sunday left two people injured, town spokesperson Ray Hanania said.

Hanania said an argument broke out in a Menard's parking lot between two groups of about three to four people each.

A bystander attempted to mediate the argument and Hanania said he was shot in the leg as he was turning away. He was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital.

After the person was shot in the leg, others ran east toward Harlem near The Patio restaurant. More shots were fired, breaking a window at The Patio and hitting several parked cars, Hanania said.

A second person was struck in the finger and self-transported to Palos Hospital, Hanania said.

Hanania said there were two shooters and shell casings from two different guns were recovered.

The incident remains under investigation.

