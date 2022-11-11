Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed on porch in Bronzeville, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed while sitting on a porch on the city's South Side on Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Bronzeville neighborhood's 4400 block of South Calumet Avenue at about 10:14 p.m., police said. A 55-year-old man was sitting on a home's rear porch when someone fired shots, striking him in the torso.

The Chicago Fire Department transported the victim to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

