14-year-old boy shot in South Chicago, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot on the city's south side Thursday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. in the 2300 block of E 80th St. in the South Chicago neighborhood, police said.

The boy was shot in the chest by gunfire while inside of a vehicle, and he was taken to South Shore Hospital in unknown condition, police said.

Currently there are no offenders in custody, police said. Area detectives continue to investigate.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

