Man killed in shooting at Dolton gymnasium ID'd by medical examiner

Another person was hurt while trying to flee from the shooting, police said.

A shooting in a south suburban gymnasium left one person killed and another injured, the Dolton, IL police department said.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was shot and killed inside a south suburban gym on Sunday, police said.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Dante Avenue, the Dolton Police Department said. One or two masked offenders entered the gymnasium, which is part of New Life Celebration of God church's campus, and opened fire.

The medical examiner later identified the man killed as 30-year-old Marcus Stevens.

Another person suffered a minor laceration while trying to get away, police said. They are being treated at a local hospital.

Police said they do not believe the shooting was random. There is no one in custody and police are investigating.

Police did not provide further information about the shooting.

