Chicago shooting: 6-year-old boy shot in head, man also critically hurt in Rogers Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 6-year-old boy and a man were shot on the city's North Side Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Rogers Park neighborhood's 7600 block of North Paulina Street at about 5:02 p.m., police said. The victims were traveling a vehicle when an unknown black Hyundai drove alongside and someone inside fired shots.

The child was shot in the head and another victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot in the left hand and shoulder, police said.

The boy was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago in critical condition and the man was transported to St. Francis Hospital, also in critical condition, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating, police said.