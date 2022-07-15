Evanston shooting: 1 shot to death in park identified

By Maher Kawash
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was found shot to death in an Evanston park Thursday night and police continue to search for suspects.

Evanston police said they responded to a report of shots fired at about 9:06 p.m. in the 2100-block of McCormick Boulevard.

Officers who arrived on the seen found a man shot and killed in the park along the canal.

Investigators said the victim had a confrontation with an unknown number of people and then the man was shot and killed. The suspects fled on foot.

The man has been identified to the Cook COunty Medical Examiner's Office as 29-year-old Servandos Hamros.

Police said there is not an active shooter, but residents in the area were asked overnight to remain indoors.

McCormick between Bridge Street and Golf Road will remain closed through the morning rush hour, police said. They expect to have a significant presence here throughout the night as they investigate this death.
