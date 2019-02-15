WATCH LIVE: Aurora active shooter situation, multiple injuries, large police presence reported at Henry Pratt, Kane County sheriff says

SPECIAL REPORT: Aurora active shooter situation, large police presence

AURORA, IL (WLS) --
An active shooting situation has been reported at the Henry Pratt Company in southwest suburban Aurora in Kane County.

The Henry Pratt company is located in the 400 block of South Highland Avenue. The shooting was confirmed by the Kane County Sheriff.

Several injuries have been reported and victims have been taken to local hospitals. The extent of the victims' injuries and the number of casualties is unknown.

ATF and FBI agents were responding to the scene as of 2:37 p.m.

The active shooter situation was confirmed by the City of Aurora on Twitter at 2:23 p.m.


No one is currently in custody.
At approximately 2:20 p.m., several SWAT officers were visible outside the Henry Pratt building and the scene appeared to still be active. Several ambulances were being staged away from the building for any potential victims.
WATCH: SWAT teams move in to scene of active shooter situation in Aurora
A SWAT team moved into the Henry Pratt Company in southwest suburban Aurora, where an active shooting situation has been reported.



Holy Angels School is on lockdown, as is Capital Printing and Die Cutting in the 300 block of South Highland.

West Aurora Schools are on soft lockdown and all students are being held in the building. School District 129 sent the following statement to parents:

"There are reports of an active shooter at the Henry Pratt building near Cleveland and Prairie just east of Luigi's Pizza, as a result, we are holding all district students in place for their safety, there is a police presence in the area. Per directions from the county sheriff, the District has been advised to go into soft lockdown situation across the district. Teaching will continue with reduced movement. Normal operations will resume when the soft lockdown has been lifted. No one will be allowed to leave or enter our buildings until the lockdown has been lifted."

An employee at Capital Printing told ABC7 they are currently sheltering in a closet.
An employee at Henry Pratt told ABC7 she was uninjured but shaken by the incident and believes some of her coworkers may have been injured.

An active shooting situation has been reported at the Henry Pratt Company in southwest suburban Aurora.



Witnesses report that there are at least 30 police cars on the scene.

This is a breaking story that will be updated as information becomes available.
Show More
