Chicago shooting: Man shoots burglar at Chinatown home, police say

Man who opened fire has valid concealed carry license, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man shot a burglar at his South Side home on Monday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Chinatown neighborhood's 300 block of West 24th Place at about 6:37 p.m., police said. A 32-year-old man was arriving home when he saw a 30-year-old man burglarizing his home.

SEE ALSO | Man injured in Near West Side shooting during carjacking attempt, Chicago police say

The 32-year-old, who has a valid concealed carry license, fired shots, striking the burglar in the stomach, police said. The 30-year-old was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Detectives are investigating the shooting. Police did not provide further information about the incident.

RELATED | Old Town shooting: CPD officer shoots, kills man on North Side, Chicago fire and police say