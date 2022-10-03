Near West Side shooting: Suspects demand car before firing 12 shots at victim, Chicago police say

CPD said the 3 suspects took off in their own vehicle after the incident.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 46-year-old man was shot while sitting in his car at a gas station early Monday morning on Chicago's Near West Side, according to CPD.

Chicago police said they're looking for three men who approached the victim about 1 a.m. in the 200-block of North Western Avenue with guns and demanded his vehicle.

They had approached in a dark sedan, police said.

When he refused, the suspects fired 12 shots at him and took off in their own vehicle.

CFD paramedics rushed the victim to Stroger hospital, where he's listed in good condition.

No one was in custody later Monday morning. Area Three detectives are investigating.