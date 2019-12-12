FTC releases checklist for parents before buying 'smart toys'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Federal Trade Commission just released a checklist for parents if you're buying "smart toys" this holiday season.
The agency wants parents to find out if the toy has a camera or microphone, and if so, how can you tell when it's on?
Also, does the toy let the child send e-mails or connect to social media accounts?
And always find out what data gets collected from the toy and how that data might be shared.
For more information, visit the Federal Trade Commission's website.
