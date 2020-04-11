Coronavirus

Coronavirus impact: Hair dye becoming next high-demand item amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Krisann Chasark
We have all seen the empty shelves in the toilet paper and hand sanitizer aisles amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Now, we can add another item to the list of things in short supply: It's hair color.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said shoppers have turned their attention to dye.

With salons closed for nearly a month, roots are beginning to show for some people, and that means coloring their hair at home as people shelter in place.

RELATED: 'Stop Panic Shopping': Grocery item limit suggested to prevent hoarding in San Mateo Co. amid coronavirus pandemic

Research firm Nielsen says sales of hair coloring products are up 23% from the same time last year. Other hair care items are also big sellers. Nielsen says hair clipper sales have increased by more than 160%.

The first shopping wave happened during the week ending March 7. That's when Nielsen data showed hand sanitizer sales going up 470% from the year before, while aerosol disinfectant sales soared 385%.

Suppliers say there is plenty of stock coming in, but people continue to stockpile and that's leading to empty shelves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghairhair stylingcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldgray hairshoppinggrocery storecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Christ the Redeemer statue pays Easter tribute to health care workers amid COVID-19 crisis
WATCH LIVE: Funeral procession for Chicago firefighter who died from COVID-19
CPS students begin first official day of e-learning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' daily COVID-19 death toll lowest in 6 days, Pritzker says
Little Village smokestack implosion sparks outrage, plans for lawsuit
Chicago Bulls fire longtime GM Gar Forman amid front-office changes
CPS students begin first official day of e-learning
WATCH LIVE: Funeral procession for Chicago firefighter who died from COVID-19
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Trump fires back at Fauci with retweet after criticism
Show More
Meat plant closes after 293 workers test positive for COVID-19
Grocery alternatives: new ways to find what you need for your next meal
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
22 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago Easter weekend violence
7-year-old runs backyard 'marathon' to fundraise for hospitals
More TOP STORIES News