Sam's Toy Box: Throwback toys

Consumer Reporter Samantha Chatman it taking it way back to the 80s, and even the 70s, with toys that are making a huge comeback.
Toy expert Laurie Schact has spent several months trying out thousands of toys to come up with a list.
1970s
Timber Tots Tree House (Fat Brain Toys)
- The classic Timber Tots are back, reimagined with new colors, features, and accessories!
- Press the button at the top of the tree and - POP! - the whole thing opens up to reveal a cozy little home hidden inside.
- There's a fireplace, a living space, and plenty of furniture to make the whole place feel wonderfully inviting.
- Take the elevator down to the roots and step outside where there's a tree swing, a shrub with a secret hiding spot, and a car for taking critters to town.
- But the best part - All the included critters and accessories can be stored inside the treetop and the whole thing snaps shut, ready to be carried away wherever you go!
- Young imaginations are quick to flourish!
- Age: 2+
- MSRP: $49.95
- Available: fatbraintoys.com
1980s
Pound Puppies (Basic Fun)
- The original Pound Puppies are back! These authentic reproductions look and feel just like everyone remembers, and they're ready to be adopted and loved.
- There are a variety of puppies to choose from, with different facial and eye expressions, ear lengths and fur colors in an updated soft material, ready for kids to snuggle and adore.
- Each comes in a pet-carrier shaped package to carry the new pup home. Inside a care sheet and official adoption papers are included, so kids can give their puppy a name and write it on their tag.
- Age: 3+
- MSRP: $19.99
- Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart
Arcade1Up Pac-Man Mountercade (Tastemakers)
- Arcade1Up machines each house different classic arcade games, which come with immersive full-color hi-resolution displays and sounds.
- They come with an original joystick and control buttons.
- The countercades launch with three titles and feature two games.
- Starting off with Centipede, Space Invaders and PAC-Man, these cabinets are the ideal table top arcades for your bar or coffee table.
- MSRP: $199
- Available: Walmart, GameStop
Late 1980s-90s
Rotmnt Babble Heads (Playmates Toys)
- Babble Heads are your take anywhere, talking, totally interactive Turtle Buddies that come to life and are ready to train, battle or be your Ninja brothers! Features include:
- They come to life with head, eye and mouth movement
- They have strike sensors in their head, chest and hand for interactive ninja training. Strike your Ninja bro and you'll be surprised by his response!
- Move their arms up and down and hear fist punching swooshes without a weapon. Place the weapon in their hand for weapon recognition, and move arms again for weapon battle SFX!
- They love what teenagers love - telling jokes, one-liners, laughing, belching, farting and Cowabunga high fives with their hand sensor!
- Clip your turtle on with his easy clip-on and take him with you everywhere!
- Assortment includes: Loud Mouth Leo and Motor Mouth Mikey.
- Age: 4+
- MSRP: $19.99
- Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart
1990s
Tamagotchi On (Bandai America)
-Everyone's favorite virtual reality pet is back for a new generation!
- Tamagotchi On is perfect for on-the-go entertainment as well as teaching children the responsibility of caring for a pet.
- With millions of different Tamagotchi characters, your My Tama will look like a combination of their mom and dad, perfect for having a personalized character of your own. Plus, on now colored-digital screens, you can decide what your character does.
- Eat at home or at the restaurant, shop in the different Lands, go to the washroom, bathe, make friends, travel to different Lands, play games, and even take care of a TamaPet.
- You can even connect with other Tamagotchi On devices to visit friends, give gifts, travel together and marry to build your family tree.
- For more extended play, connect your device to the interactive app (Available end of July) on mobile devices to see more unique characters, get married, play a game, meet up with friends in the app and earn 'Gotchi' points and other surprises to bring back to your device!
- The Tamagotchi On also fits easily in pockets or bags, allowing kids to tend to their Tamagotchi wherever they go!
- Age: 6-12
- MSRP: $59.99
- Available: Amazon, Target, GameStop, Barnes and Noble, Books a Million, and Urban Outfitters
Pretty Pretty Princess (Winning Moves USA)
- This heartwarming favorite from the 90's is back.
- Become a Princess in this classic jewelry dress-up game.
- Players collect their own matching color necklace, bracelet, ring and earrings.
- The first player to collect all their jewelry + the crown is the Pretty, Pretty Princess!
- Ages: 5+
- MSRP: $16.95
- Available: Walmart, Barnes & Noble, winning-moves.com, Amazon
