Sam's Toy Box: Throwback toys

CHICAGO (WLS) -- When you're shopping for gifts for the kids this year you might end up taking a trip down memory lane.Consumer Reporter Samantha Chatman it taking it way back to the 80s, and even the 70s, with toys that are making a huge comeback.Toy expert Laurie Schact has spent several months trying out thousands of toys to come up with a list.- The classic Timber Tots are back, reimagined with new colors, features, and accessories!- Press the button at the top of the tree and - POP! - the whole thing opens up to reveal a cozy little home hidden inside.- There's a fireplace, a living space, and plenty of furniture to make the whole place feel wonderfully inviting.- Take the elevator down to the roots and step outside where there's a tree swing, a shrub with a secret hiding spot, and a car for taking critters to town.- But the best part - All the included critters and accessories can be stored inside the treetop and the whole thing snaps shut, ready to be carried away wherever you go!- Young imaginations are quick to flourish!- Age: 2+- MSRP: $49.95- Available: fatbraintoys.com - The original Pound Puppies are back! These authentic reproductions look and feel just like everyone remembers, and they're ready to be adopted and loved.- There are a variety of puppies to choose from, with different facial and eye expressions, ear lengths and fur colors in an updated soft material, ready for kids to snuggle and adore.- Each comes in a pet-carrier shaped package to carry the new pup home. Inside a care sheet and official adoption papers are included, so kids can give their puppy a name and write it on their tag.- Age: 3+- MSRP: $19.99- Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart- Arcade1Up machines each house different classic arcade games, which come with immersive full-color hi-resolution displays and sounds.- They come with an original joystick and control buttons.- The countercades launch with three titles and feature two games.- Starting off with Centipede, Space Invaders and PAC-Man, these cabinets are the ideal table top arcades for your bar or coffee table.- MSRP: $199- Available: Walmart, GameStop- Babble Heads are your take anywhere, talking, totally interactive Turtle Buddies that come to life and are ready to train, battle or be your Ninja brothers! Features include:- They come to life with head, eye and mouth movement- They have strike sensors in their head, chest and hand for interactive ninja training. Strike your Ninja bro and you'll be surprised by his response!- Move their arms up and down and hear fist punching swooshes without a weapon. Place the weapon in their hand for weapon recognition, and move arms again for weapon battle SFX!- They love what teenagers love - telling jokes, one-liners, laughing, belching, farting and Cowabunga high fives with their hand sensor!- Clip your turtle on with his easy clip-on and take him with you everywhere!- Assortment includes: Loud Mouth Leo and Motor Mouth Mikey.- Age: 4+- MSRP: $19.99- Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart-Everyone's favorite virtual reality pet is back for a new generation!- Tamagotchi On is perfect for on-the-go entertainment as well as teaching children the responsibility of caring for a pet.- With millions of different Tamagotchi characters, your My Tama will look like a combination of their mom and dad, perfect for having a personalized character of your own. Plus, on now colored-digital screens, you can decide what your character does.- Eat at home or at the restaurant, shop in the different Lands, go to the washroom, bathe, make friends, travel to different Lands, play games, and even take care of a TamaPet.- You can even connect with other Tamagotchi On devices to visit friends, give gifts, travel together and marry to build your family tree.- For more extended play, connect your device to the interactive app (Available end of July) on mobile devices to see more unique characters, get married, play a game, meet up with friends in the app and earn 'Gotchi' points and other surprises to bring back to your device!- The Tamagotchi On also fits easily in pockets or bags, allowing kids to tend to their Tamagotchi wherever they go!- Age: 6-12- MSRP: $59.99- Available: Amazon, Target, GameStop, Barnes and Noble, Books a Million, and Urban Outfitters- This heartwarming favorite from the 90's is back.- Become a Princess in this classic jewelry dress-up game.- Players collect their own matching color necklace, bracelet, ring and earrings.- The first player to collect all their jewelry + the crown is the Pretty, Pretty Princess!- Ages: 5+- MSRP: $16.95- Available: Walmart, Barnes & Noble, winning-moves.com, AmazonFor more information, visit www.thetoyinsider.com and follow her on Facebook Instagram Twitter and Youtube