Sam's Toy Box: Peppa Pig's Parade, Ballerina Dreamer among top holiday toys

Toy expert Laurie Schact has spent several months trying out thousands of toys to come up with a list.
Peppa Pig's Magical Parade Floats (Jazwares)
-Lead your very own oinktastic parade with Peppa's Magical Parade!
- Hold the included wand and watchas the parade follows behind you, featuring a smoke stack that goes up and down and three attachable floats all with their own unique, fun features!
-Press the button on your wand to hear Peppa Pig's famous giggle and other sounds from her hit show on Nickelodeon.
-All aboard, it's full steam ahead with Peppa Pig & George!
-Includes Peppa Pig and George figures, 1 train, 3 floats, and a push-button wand and features quirky Peppa sounds .
-Perfectly scaled to play with other Peppa Pig playsets and vehicles.
-Age: 2+
- MSRP: $39.99
-Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart
Cry Babies: Kristal Gets Sick & Feels Better (IMC Toys)
-Another little cutie to take care of and nurture, but this time she breaks out in spots too when she falls sick.
- Kids can make her feel better with her medicine and some cuddles.
-If she gets a cold, she needs her medicine to help her stop coughing.
-If she has a fever, kids can use the cloth to help her cool down.
-If they see her break out in spots, they can give her a shot and watch them disappear.
-Kids can give her the paci or a cuddle, if she starts crying.
-The doll comes with 6 different accessories, including a pacifier, stethoscope, compress, cough syrup and a thermometer.
-Age: 3+
-MSRP: $49.99
-Available: Target, Amazon, Walmart
Smart Pixelator (Flycatcher)
-With arts programs in schools often in danger of being cut, toys that encourage a love of art are even more important than ever.
-The smART Pixelator empowers kids to design and build 2D and 3D projects using Bluetooth connectivity, easy-to-follow lights, and smART Pixel Beads, Sequins or Pegs.
-Right out of the box, kids have a choice of creating 50 step-by-step designs using Pixel Beads.
-A smART Pixelator app and any mobile device also let them engineer their own projects, encouraging customization and experimentation.
-Additional beads, sequins, pegs, and projects are available to keep the fun flowing.
-Age: 7+
-MSRP: $59.99
-Available: Amazon.com and Target
Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak (Wow! Stuff)
-Appear to disappear!
-Using the Invisibility App by Wow! Stuff (included) you can recreate iconic scenes from the Harry Potter films.
-To start enjoying the Invisibility Cloak Illusion Costume, simply cover yourself, family, friends or even objects with the Invisibility Cloak.
-View, photograph or film yourself through the app on your phone or tablet (not included), and set your imagination free. You won't believe your eyes!
-Age: 8+
-MSRP: $59.99-$69.99
-Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart
Ballerina Dreamer (Hunter Products)
-Your little one can watch this doll dance just like a real ballerina!
-Using its magic tiara, the doll can pirouette, spin on both toes, kick forwards and backwards, do the splits and more!
-Includes 1 doll and 1 pair of ballerina dancing shoes.
-Doll comes with a light-up dress and it can dance, play music, and twirl, kick and pirouette and dance just like a real ballerina!
-Age: 3+
-MSRP: $29.98
- Available: Walmart, Amazon
