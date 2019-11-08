Shopping

Sam's Toy Box: Peppa Pig's Parade, Ballerina Dreamer among top holiday toys

By Samantha Chatman
CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're scrambling to figure out what to get your kids for the holidays you are in luck. Consumer Reporter Samantha Chatman is opening the toy box she has the hottest toys of 2019.

Toy expert Laurie Schact has spent several months trying out thousands of toys to come up with a list.

Peppa Pig's Magical Parade Floats (Jazwares)



-Lead your very own oinktastic parade with Peppa's Magical Parade!
- Hold the included wand and watchas the parade follows behind you, featuring a smoke stack that goes up and down and three attachable floats all with their own unique, fun features!
-Press the button on your wand to hear Peppa Pig's famous giggle and other sounds from her hit show on Nickelodeon.
-All aboard, it's full steam ahead with Peppa Pig & George!
-Includes Peppa Pig and George figures, 1 train, 3 floats, and a push-button wand and features quirky Peppa sounds .
-Perfectly scaled to play with other Peppa Pig playsets and vehicles.
-Age: 2+
- MSRP: $39.99
-Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

Cry Babies: Kristal Gets Sick & Feels Better (IMC Toys)


-Another little cutie to take care of and nurture, but this time she breaks out in spots too when she falls sick.
- Kids can make her feel better with her medicine and some cuddles.
-If she gets a cold, she needs her medicine to help her stop coughing.
-If she has a fever, kids can use the cloth to help her cool down.
-If they see her break out in spots, they can give her a shot and watch them disappear.

-Kids can give her the paci or a cuddle, if she starts crying.
-The doll comes with 6 different accessories, including a pacifier, stethoscope, compress, cough syrup and a thermometer.
-Age: 3+
-MSRP: $49.99
-Available: Target, Amazon, Walmart

Smart Pixelator (Flycatcher)



-With arts programs in schools often in danger of being cut, toys that encourage a love of art are even more important than ever.
-The smART Pixelator empowers kids to design and build 2D and 3D projects using Bluetooth connectivity, easy-to-follow lights, and smART Pixel Beads, Sequins or Pegs.
-Right out of the box, kids have a choice of creating 50 step-by-step designs using Pixel Beads.
-A smART Pixelator app and any mobile device also let them engineer their own projects, encouraging customization and experimentation.
-Additional beads, sequins, pegs, and projects are available to keep the fun flowing.
-Age: 7+
-MSRP: $59.99
-Available: Amazon.com and Target

Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak (Wow! Stuff)



-Appear to disappear!

-Using the Invisibility App by Wow! Stuff (included) you can recreate iconic scenes from the Harry Potter films.
-To start enjoying the Invisibility Cloak Illusion Costume, simply cover yourself, family, friends or even objects with the Invisibility Cloak.
-View, photograph or film yourself through the app on your phone or tablet (not included), and set your imagination free. You won't believe your eyes!
-Age: 8+
-MSRP: $59.99-$69.99
-Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

Ballerina Dreamer (Hunter Products)



-Your little one can watch this doll dance just like a real ballerina!
-Using its magic tiara, the doll can pirouette, spin on both toes, kick forwards and backwards, do the splits and more!
-Includes 1 doll and 1 pair of ballerina dancing shoes.
-Doll comes with a light-up dress and it can dance, play music, and twirl, kick and pirouette and dance just like a real ballerina!
-Age: 3+
-MSRP: $29.98
- Available: Walmart, Amazon

For more information, visit www.thetoyinsider.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter Instagram and Youtube.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingholidayconsumertoys
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Uncle fatally shot by attacker sexually assaulting niece in Burnside
Former LAPD chief to take over for Supt. Johnson on interim basis, sources say
Suspect arrested weeks after disappearance of Alabama student
Boy, 14, riding in car shot in head in Albany Park
Friday marks 25 years since Willis family crash
From Gary to Texas: Brothers battle Mexican cartels shipping drugs across border
What is the impact of second-hand fumes from vaping?
Show More
Cloud over CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson's final days
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, cold Friday
CBP patrols river at Mexico border to enforce immigration law, keeps drugs out of US
Prosecutors allege man killed south suburban cardiologist over unpaid rent
3 children among 5 hurt in West Side crash
More TOP STORIES News