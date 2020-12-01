'Giving Tuesday': Tips to make sure your donations go to reputable charities

I-Team

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Giving Tuesday" has raised millions for charities over the years, but if you're donating, you want to make sure your money is going to a reputable organization.

Here are some tips from the Better Business Bureau:

  • First, double-check the charity's name. Groups that support the same cause, often have similar names.


  • Also, carefully review the charity's website. The Better Business Bureau says responsible charities will list information about their goals, achievements, and finances.


  • Avoid making on-the-spot donations to groups you're not familiar with. Don't give in to pressure. Take your time and do some research.


  • And finally, don't assume your donation will be tax-deductible. The IRS has a tool on their website for checking a charity's tax status.


