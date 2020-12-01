'Giving Tuesday': Tips to make sure your donations go to reputable charities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Giving Tuesday" has raised millions for charities over the years, but if you're donating, you want to make sure your money is going to a reputable organization.Here are some tips from the Better Business Bureau:First, double-check the charity's name. Groups that support the same cause, often have similar names.Also, carefully review the charity's website. The Better Business Bureau says responsible charities will list information about their goals, achievements, and finances.RELATED: Marines continue Toys for Tots donation drive amid coronavirus pandemicAvoid making on-the-spot donations to groups you're not familiar with. Don't give in to pressure. Take your time and do some research.And finally, don't assume your donation will be tax-deductible. The IRS has a tool on their website for checking a charity's tax status.ALSO SEE: Salvation Army receives 1st Red Kettle gold donations of 2020 holiday season
