Skimming device found on ATM vestibule door in Noble Square

Chicago police have found a skimmer on a door leading to an ATM on the city's North Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It happened early Wednesday morning at the Fifth-Third Bank near Milwaukee Avenue and Division Street in the Noble Square neighborhood.

Police said a customer swiped his bank card to open the vestibule door, and that's when the skimming device fell off. He picked up the device and waited for police to arrive.

Police investigated inside vestibule and did not find skimming devices on the ATM.

No one is in custody.
