Saturday Morning Extra: Climate-Smart Pour Moi Skincare - YOU will be a gift giving hero

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fasten your seatbelts, and get ready to hear great news, that may change the way you think about yummy, decadent, delicious, goodies during the holidays! Skincare guru Ulli Haslacher has just put the icing on the cake, by revealing that overeating and indulging during the holidays is NOT a negative for your complexion. Her scientific research team has found no significant data that supports the theory that chocolate is bad for your skin.Please keep in mind she is only talking skin and not general health or wellness. She believes what is bad for your skin, is believing in false promises and not using anti-aging skincare that pairs with your local weather..... since THAT is how skin works and THAT is how you experience extraordinary results. She calls it Climate-Smart Pour Moi skincare and it's specifically formulated for our local weather in Chicago OR anywhere else you are traveling to or gifting to. It's so trailblazing that it holds multi-patents. It's made in France and it's clean beauty. This holiday season, any product from Pour Moi is a perfect gift because it's so universal you don't need to know someone's skin type, gender or ethnicity. All you need to know is where they live. Think of it as skincare for your zip code. Black Friday came early as Ulli brought two spectacular offers including a brand new hot off the presses Moisture-Burst Mask that gives you 3 whole days of hydration.Special TV Offer # 1: Polar WOW 5-Piece Gift SetProduct: Metallic Puffer Bag + Clarifying Polish + Full-size Polar Day Cream + Half-size Temperate Day Cream + Moisture-Burst MaskSpecial Pricing: $69Retail Value: $169And if you pick up the amazing WOW kit, it enables you to take advantage of these crazy no-brainer prices for our stocking stuffers.Special TV Offer # 2: Stocking Stuffer Day CreamsProduct: Full-size or Half-sizeSpecial Pricing: $15 (30ml) or $10 (15ml)Retail Value: $35 (30ml) or $25 (15ml)The offers are extraordinary. BUT nothing is a bargain if it doesn't work. And Climate-Smart Pour Moi MORE than works. YOU will be a gift giving hero.