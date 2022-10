Skokie police seeking to identify young boy found walking alone

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A young child was found walking alone in north suburban Skokie Friday morning, police said.

The boy, who is approximately four to five years old, was found walking in the 5200-block of Oakton Street.

Police said the child is non-verbal.

Anyone who has any information on his identity, his family or where he may live is asked to call the Skokie Police Department immediately at (847) 982-5900.