Pixy released: Pocket-sized, free-flying camera from Snapchat owner

"With the simple tap of a button, Pixy flies in four preset flight paths," Snap says.
Snapchat owner unveils pocket-sized flying camera

PHILADELPHIA -- Have you ever had to ask a passing stranger to take a picture of you and a group of friends or family?

A new flying camera from the parent company of the social app Snapchat may be just what you need.

Snap's new pocket-sized Pixy camera can snap pictures while it hovers, circles or flies a few feet above you.

The camera does not have a controller.

"Everything you need to capture the moment from a new perspective is right in the palm of your hand. With the simple tap of a button, Pixy flies in four preset flight paths. It can float, orbit, and follow wherever you lead, without a controller or any setup. And, Pixy finds its home in your hand, landing gently at the end of the flight," Snap said in a press release Thursday.

The photos transfer automatically to your Snapchat memories and can be shared to all your social channels.

"With a few taps, you can automatically crop into portrait and apply quick Smart Edits, like Hyperspeed, Bounce, Orbit 3D and Jump Cut. Then, share to Chat, Stories, Spotlight, or any other platform," Snap says.

It's on sale now and costs $229.99.

Snap says there are a few things to know before you use your Pixy, including FAA laws and regulations.
