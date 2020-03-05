snoop dogg

Snoop Dogg, Twista to play Aurora's RiverEdge Park in July

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Famed rapper Snoop Dogg known for songs like "Drop it Like it's Hot" and "Gin & Juice," will be performing this summer in Aurora.

The Grammy-winning artist will perform on July 19 with special guest Twista at Thomas J. Weisner RiverEdge Park.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. This show will have adult content and may not be suitable for young children, according to organizers of the event.

Tickets are available for $45-$70 and can be purchased on their website.

In addition to the live music, this outdoor venue will have food and beverages available for purchase. Audience members with general admission tickets are welcome to bring collapsible chair to the venue.

Later in the summer, RiverEdge Park will also play host to the Chicago band Poi Dog Pondering, who are slated to return in August for their second summer in a row. This 15 member band has a unique sound that blends orchestral, rock and dance music influences. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $30 through May 31, and $40 starting June 1.

Phone and in-person sales start Wednesday, March 18 at 10 a.m. Call or stop by RiverEdge Park's satellite box office at Paramoun Theater, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsauroraconcertlive musicrap musicsnoop dogg
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SNOOP DOGG
Snoop Dogg-inspired wine to be released this summer
Snoop Dogg and California city team up for a free Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway
Kansas apologizes for risque Snoop Dogg show at hoops event
'Earth' music video brings together celebs for good cause
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News