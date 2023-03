Snoop Dogg is bringing his "High School Reunion" tour to southwest suburban Tinley Park.

Tickets go on sale this Friday for the July 21 show

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snoop Dogg is coming to Chicago this summer!

Wiz Khalifa and other West Coast legends, like Too Short and Warren G, will join him.

Tickets go on sale this Friday for the July 21 show.