3 hurt, including cop, after fight over soccer game spills into street in Gold Coast; 5 in custody

Five people are being questioned after a fight over a soccer game left three people hurt, including a Chicago police officer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least three people were injured, including a police officer, during a fight over a soccer game Saturday outside Gold Coast Social.

Chicago police responded to the 100-block of W. Division Street around 5:45 p.m. due to multiple people fighting in the street, according to police.

The owner of Gold Coast Social said the fight broke out inside the establishment over a soccer game.

One officer sustained an injury to the face but declined medical attention. Another officer sustained bruising and abrasions to the face and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment in good condition, officials said.

Two other people were also transferred to the hospital in good condition, Chicago fire officials added.

The owner of the establishment said they are closed for the rest of the night and will re-open Monday

Police said five people of interest are in custody and are being questioned by Area Three detectives.

