Chicago police officer dies of COVID-19; at least 60 CPD employees have virus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer has died from COVID-19, the department said Thursday.Chicago Police News Affairs said the death is the department's first as a result of the pandemic.Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement, "We are devastated to confirm that #COVID19 has hit the Chicago Police Department and a dedicated family of city public servants very hard."Mayor Lori LIghtfoot and Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Charlie Beck will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday to provide more details.At least 60 members of the department have contracted the disease.