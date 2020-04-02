Chicago police officer dies of COVID-19; at least 60 CPD employees have virus

Chicago Police News Affairs said the death is the department's first as a result of the pandemic.
Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement, "We are devastated to confirm that #COVID19 has hit the Chicago Police Department and a dedicated family of city public servants very hard."
We are devasted to confirm that #COVID19 has hit the Chicago Police Department and a dedicated family of city public servants very hard.
Mayor Lori LIghtfoot and Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Charlie Beck will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday to provide more details.
At least 60 members of the department have contracted the disease.
