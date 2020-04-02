coronavirus chicago

Chicago police officer dies of COVID-19; at least 60 CPD employees have virus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer has died from COVID-19, the department said Thursday.

Chicago Police News Affairs said the death is the department's first as a result of the pandemic.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement, "We are devastated to confirm that #COVID19 has hit the Chicago Police Department and a dedicated family of city public servants very hard."



Mayor Lori LIghtfoot and Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Charlie Beck will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday to provide more details.

At least 60 members of the department have contracted the disease.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoloopcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemicchicago police departmentcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
IL COVID-19 death toll rises 141; Cook Co. ME expanding capacity
Company wants to connect Chicagoans with virtual art, cultural shows amid COVID-19 crisis
AA donates more than 63K breakfast bags to Greater Chicago Food Depository amid COVID-19
COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 140 in Illinois
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL COVID-19 death toll rises 141; Cook Co. ME expanding capacity
White Sox broadcaster Ed Farmer, 70, dies
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Chicago alderman's Zoom meeting hacked, porn shown; FBI warns about video chat hijacking
Illinois TV, radio unite in statewide fundraising drive
2 killed in I-80 wrong-way crash in Oak Forest
$1K fine to residents caught without mask in Texas city
Show More
Officials: Engineer tried to smash train into USNS Mercy
Bourbonnais man hospitalized for COVID-19 after being sent home from ER twice
What to know about Illinois' 6,980 COVID-19 cases
Woman, 64, critically wounded in West Side drive-by shooting
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Thursday, cooler by lake
More TOP STORIES News