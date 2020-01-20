chicago proud

2020 St. Patrick's Day Parade queen chosen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly 100 women competed to be named the queen of this year's St. Patrick's Day parade!

Kari McClowry was crowned as the winner for 2020! Four other women were also chosen to be part of the court.

2019's queen Madeline Mitchell, 25, of Chicago, passed on her crown.

ABC 7 Chicago entertainment reporter Janet Davies emceed the event, and ABC 7 Chicago president and general manager John Idler was one of the judges.

Chicago's St. Patrick's Day parade will be held March 14.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyst. patrick's daychicago proud
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Chicago teen places 4th in luge at Winter Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland
Chicago teen competes in luge at Winter Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland
Chicago man starts organization to care for homeless pets
Willowbrook HS students want to combat vaping with STEM
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DNA confirms injured coyote captured connected to attack on boy; shot by BB gun
Lake effect snow possible as temps bring bitter cold, severe wind chill across area
Sen. Don Harmon elected president of Illinois State Senate
SEARCH FOR JUSTICE: Gun violence victims' loved ones call for more bail system reforms
Prince Harry speaks out after decision to step back from royal duties
2 more Puerto Rico officials fired after warehouse break-in
10 residents displaced in Austin apartment fire
Show More
2 police officers die after Hawaii shooting
Building A Better Chicago: Affordable housing resource guide
VIDEO: Truck engulfed in flames careens down icy interstate
36 hours of steady snowfall leaves neighbors trapped inside homes
Chicago AccuWeather: Bitter cold Sunday with wind chills up to minus 20
More TOP STORIES News