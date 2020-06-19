Society

ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the call for racial equity grows louder in Chicago and across the country, ABC7 presents a special Town Hall meeting to have an important conversation on how the nation moves forward.

It happens on Juneteenth, the holiday that celebrates the end of the era of slavery in the United States.

Cheryl Burton hosts "Do You Hear Me? A Discussion About Race" with a panel of community leaders Friday night at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7.

The conversation will continue at 7 p.m. on ABC7Chicago.com.

PREVIOUS TOWN HALLS:

Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on June 4, 2020

Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on June 11, 2020

Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race on June 18, 2020
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagolooprace relationstown hall meeting
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Juneteenth march planned for downtown
These restaurants are celebrating Juneteenth with $6.19 food deals
Study finds COVID-19 virus strain unique to Chicago
What is Juneteenth? Its history, celebrations and future
1 killed, 2 injured in Chatham shooting
Indiana Dunes beaches crowded with Illinois day trippers
Atlanta police call out sick over charges in fatal shooting
Show More
Drug cartels find ways to operate during COVID-19 pandemic
Twitter flags Trump's tweet of doctored 'racist baby' video
Carnival Cruises loses $4.37 billion due to pandemic
Mayor Lightfoot calls controversial CTU tweet 'racist'
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, hot, not too humid Friday
More TOP STORIES News