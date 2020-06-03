Society

ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race, part of a series of virtual town halls, beginning Thursday, June 4 at 2 p.m.

Today's town hall has concluded. Check back later to view it on-demand.

ABC 7 Anchors Cheryl Burton and Jim Rose served as moderators for the first installment of the hour-long town halls which will air consecutive Thursdays in June. They will be live streamed on abc7chicago.com and all of the station's digital platforms.

In the aftermath of George Floyd's death, peaceful protests and violence erupted in Chicago and across the nation. During ABC 7's series of town halls, we will listen to community leaders and hear what changes need to be made to heal and move forward.

The panel for this week's town hall included Jahmal Cole, My Block, My Hood, My City; William Calloway, social justice activist; Aislinn Pulley, Chicago Torture Justice Center and Founder of Black Lives Matter Chicago; Kina Collins, nationally recognized gun violence prevention and healthcare advocate.
