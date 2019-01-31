SUPER BOWL 53

April the Giraffe picks the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl 53

EMBED </>More Videos

The giraffe whose pregnancy captivated the world has a clear pick for Super Bowl 53. (Animal Adventure Park)

Danny Clemens
HARPURSVILLE, NY --
This Super Bowl, April the Giraffe has her sights set on the New England Patriots.

The giraffe whose 2017 pregnancy captivated the world chose the Pats over the Los Angeles Rams in a matchup from her upstate New York home. Staff members at Animal Adventure Park set up two signs in April's enclosure, with the Patriots to the left and the Rams to the right. Video released by the park showed April as she walked up to the signs and poked around before extending her nose toward the Patriots sign.

Super Bowl 53 marks the second year in a row that April has chosen the Patriots -- her neighbors to the north -- who fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52.



Though April is beloved by many, not all of the giraffe's fans agreed with her prediction.

"Good, that means the Rams will win since she chose the wrong team last year!" one Facebook commenter quipped, with another joking that the giraffe was suffering from pregnancy brain.

For 2019, though, the odds are on April's side. As of Jan. 31, New England has a slight statistical advantage for a victory, according to FiveThirtyEight. The website gives the team, headed to their third consecutive Super Bowl, a 53 percent chance of winning versus Los Angeles' 47 percent shot at clinching the Lombardi trophy.

SEE ALSO: April the Giraffe and more moments that broke the internet
EMBED More News Videos

Things on the internet are made to be shared, and there are some stories that rise above the rest and take on a life of their own as they dominate the internet.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyanimalsu.s. & worldSuper Bowl 53zoofun stuffbuzzworthywhat's trendinglos angeles ramsNew England PatriotsnflUpstate New York
SUPER BOWL 53
Buffalo Wild Wings to serve free wings if Super Bowl goes into OT
Super Bowl 53 ads: See a sneak peek
More Super Bowl 53
SOCIETY
Madeline Mitchell, the queen of the 2019 Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade
Thousands of strangers attend funeral for veteran with no family
USPS hikes stamp price 5 cents
NYC man quits job, comes forward as $298M Powerball winner
More Society
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Polar vortex brings record cold
What's open, closed during Chicago's deep freeze
Good Samaritan pays for hotel rooms for 70 homeless people in Chicago
Jussie Smollett's family releases statement on attack, pictures of possible persons of interest released
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Girl, 2, missing after mother found dead in Grand Crossing: police
Hell has frozen over
New Portillo's coming to Chicago
Cancer survivor meets stem-cell donor who saved her life
Show More
Disneyland: Man climbs off Space Mountain during ride, prompting closure
Mother surrenders newborn twins at fire station
DA: HIV positive man arrested for prostitution
More News