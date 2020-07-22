Bears legends join Jim Rose for ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race examining race in sports

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago, Chicago's Number One station for news, presents the eighth installment in a series of virtual town halls, DO YOU HEAR ME? A DISCUSSION ABOUT RACE, Thursday, July 23 at 2 PM on abc7chicago.com. The hour-long town hall will be moderated by ABC 7 Eyewitness News Sports Anchor/Reporter Jim Rose.
The world of sports can provide an important lens through which to examine societal issues. This week's virtual town hall discussion will focus on race relations, racism and racial activism in sports. The discussion will extend to another side of the sports business, the lack of diversity in ownership, management and leadership roles. Panelists will also explore the impact of COVID-19 on school sports throughout Chicagoland.
Panelists include:
- Richard Dent, member of the 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl championship team
- Otis Wilson, member of the 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl championship team
Full video of this Town Hall will be available here on ABC7Chicago.com later today.
The virtual town hall will also exclusively stream live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app, and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.
