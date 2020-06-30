Society

ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago, Chicago's Number One station for news, presents the fifth installment in a series of virtual town halls, DO YOU HEAR ME? A DISCUSSION ABOUT RACE, Thursday, July 2 at 2 PM on abc7chicago.com. The hour-long town hall will be moderated by ABC 7 Eyewitness News' Hosea Sanders.

Some of the most cherished festivals and events in the Chicago area are going to be missed this summer because of the pandemic. During this town hall, Hosea Sanders talks to event founders about the loss of these anticipated events and how they are being reimagined. They'll also share history and how they got started, what might be planned in their place and which ones will be available in a virtual format.

ABC 7 Facebook followers are invited to submit questions in advance for possible consideration.

Panelists include:
  • Alan King, Chosen Few Picnic & Festival

  • Eric Williams, Silver Room Block Party

  • Patrick Saingbey Woodtor, African Festival of the Arts

  • Darcell Norwood-Baugh, co-founder of Naperville Soulfest


    • The virtual town hall will also exclusively stream live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app, and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.

