Bernie Wong, founder of Chicago Chinatown's Chinese American Service League, dies

She was surrounded by family and friends.
Wong, better known as "Bernie," founded the Chinese American Service League in Chicago's Chinatown in the 70s to teach English as a second language. CASL now provides of wide range of social services to Chicago's Chinese American community.
She was also the first Asian appointed to the boards of United Way of Chicago and the Chicago Public Library, as well as chaired the Chicago mayor's advisory council on Asian affairs.
Just last week, Wong was one of the initial recipients of the Mayor's Medal of Honor.
I'm deeply saddened today to learn of the passing of Bernie Wong. A life dedicated to service, Bernie was a fierce advocate for the Chinese community in Chicago and the founder of @CASLmedia.— Kim Foxx (@KimFoxx) April 27, 2021
Learn more about Bernie's inspiring legacy: https://t.co/8MqfcARwvL
She was also honored in 2012 by then-President Obama for her work in Chicago. She was one of 10 leaders recognized as "the Chavez Champions of Change" award, which celebrates the values of civil rights leader and immigrant worker, Cesar Chavez.