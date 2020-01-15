Society

Henry Mayfield's body to return to Chicago area after soldier from Hazel Crest killed in Kenya terrorist attack

HAZEL CREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A military plane is scheduled to land at O'Hare Airport Wednesday afternoon with the body of Army Specialist Henry Mayfield, Junior.

After arriving at O'Hare, a procession will escort Mayfield's body to his hometown of Hazel Crest.

Mayfield was among three Americans killed last week when Al-Shabab extremists attacked Manda Bay Airfield in Kenya. Two American contractors with the Department of Defense were also killed.

On Tuesday, a yellow ribbon ceremony in Hazel Crest in honor of Mayfield.

A visitation for Mayfield will take place Friday from noon to 8 p.m. at Doty Nash Funeral Home at 3602 W. 183rd Street.

Another visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at House of Hope Church located at 752 East 114th Street. That will be followed by the Military Purple Heart Ceremony from 10:30 to 11 a.m. and the Homegoing Service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

A funeral procession will then take place to Lincoln Cemetery, 20953 W Hoff Rd, Elwood, Ill.
