Soldier from Hazel Crest killed in Al-Shabab terrorist attack at Kenyan military base

HAZEL CREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A 23-year-old soldier from south suburban Hazel crest was among three Americans killed in a terrorist attack in Kenya Sunday, his family said.Army Specialist Henry Mayfield Jr., 23, was killed in the attack at Manda Bay Airfield by Al-Shabab extremists. Two American contractors with the Department of Defense were also killed.Mayfield was a graduate from Hillcrest High School in 2014."Henry came to our school from Bogan High School during his junior year," said Hillcrest Principal Dr. Renee Simms. "He graduated in 2014 and we are very proud to have been able to be a part of his life, even if it was only for a short amount of time. Henry will be missed by many of our alumni, staff, and community members. We are beyond grateful for Henry's service to our country, and we admire him for his bravery. We will look back fondly on the memories and moments we were fortunate enough to share with him at Hillcrest High School. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends."The attack on the Manda Bay Airfield was the al-Qaida-linked group's first attack against U.S. forces in the East African country, and the military called the security situation "fluid" several hours after the assault.The attack on the compound "involved indirect and small arms fire. After an initial penetration of the perimeter, Kenya Defense Forces and U.S. Africa Command repelled the al-Shabaab attack," said the Africom statement. "Reports indicate that six contractor-operated civilian aircraft were damaged to some degree. Manda Bay Airfield is utilized by U.S. forces whose missions include providing training to our African partners, responding to crises, and protecting U.S. interests in this strategically important area."Al-Shabab claimed that there were 17 U.S. casualties, nine Kenyan soldiers killed and seven aircraft destroyed. The U.S. Africa command dismissed the al-Shabab claims as exaggerated and said U.S. and Kenyan forces repelled the attack.