Boy says he traded Xbox and offered yard work to get mom car

FERNLEY, Nevada -- A 13-year-old boy says he was inspired by other acts of kindness when he traded his Xbox and offered to do yard work in exchange for a vehicle for his mom.
Nevada teen William Preston told KOLO that he had to take it upon himself as the oldest boy in his family to help his struggling, single mother make ends meet.
"I saw on YouTube where people get their mom a car and then surprise her with it," he said. "I wanted to do that."
The young man found a 1999 white Chevrolet Metro on Facebook for sale.
"It was really cheap, so I asked her if I could trade it for my Xbox or earn it, and at first she said no, and then she thought about it, and then she said yes," William recalled.
The negotiation worked, and soon, he was able to tell his mom about his surprise.
"Mom, I got you a car and she didn't believe me," William said.
"At my low point, here comes my son," said William's mom, Krystal Preston. "Everybody goes through rough patches in their life, but there's good that can come from any situation as long as somebody with a heart does it."
Krystal posted about her son's selfless generosity on Facebook, where it rightly got attention.
"What 13-year-old buys their mom a car? I don't know any," she said. "I can't even express it; there are no words that can express my gratitude and how proud I am."
