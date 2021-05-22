bizarre

Caught on video: Car tears up Jackson Park golf course

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Car tears up Jackson Park golf course: VIDEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car tore up a South Side golf course, running into and damaging objects but swerving to avoid hitting people.

"It took a few seconds to realize, wait a minute, this is not right," said Brian Pino.

Thursday morning Pino was celebrating his friend's birthday with a round of golf at Jackson Park. It took them a few minutes to process what they were seeing: a driver in a normal car on the course, driving quite casually.

"He was knocking stuff over with his car. Just driving knocking flags over, knocking like the 150 markers right over in the middle of the fairway," Peno said.

Pino recorded the driver passing right by them, and figured out he had no interest in them.

"He wasn't interested in people. He didn't look at us at all. He passed us like three times. He didn't look at us. He didn't try and hit us," he said.

Chicago police arrived and also drove on the course to stop the man and arrest him.

And Carl Spackler would be proud; Pino said the grounds crew was quick to get the course back in shape.

"Because the flags, once he runs them over, are kind limp and they're bent and they mess up the grass. They cut a new hole they put a brand new flag in. Patched that new hole up. Done," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagojackson parkbizarrecaught on videogolf
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIZARRE
Pringles joins chicken sandwich wars with new flavor
What we know about UFO sightings, videos and more
Flock of giant California condors trashes woman's home
8 loose sheep rescued from backyard
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
When do student loan payments restart?
Microsoft CEO responds to news of Bill Gates' affair with employee
Man with long gun in Loop charged for violent attacks
2 planes make contact at Midway airport
Hundreds march in downtown Chicago Palestine rally
Chicago Weather: Sunny, hot Saturday
Boy, 6, recovering after shot in head by stray bullet, family calls to end gun violence
Show More
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $515M jackpot
Here's what to expect on the 'American Idol' finale
Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old girl in downstate Wayne Co.
Water rescue drills resume as summer returns
Kyle Rittenhouse makes 1st in-person court appearance
More TOP STORIES News