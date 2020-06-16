Chicago bars, breweries to reopen Wednesday; Lakefront Trail reopening next week

Bars and breweries with outdoor spaces can finally reopen as part of the city's next reopening phase.
Bars with outdoor areas, patios, rooftops, retractable roofs or indoor spaces where 50 percent or more of a wall can be removed will be allowed to open on Wednesday, June 17.
Tables must be spaced six feet apart and can accommodate only six people or less, and seating is limited to two hours. Alcohol sales must also end at 11 p.m. each night. Patrons are encourage to wear face masks and practice hand hygiene as well.
Kevin Cary, owner of Begyle Brewing on the city's North Side, said while he is ready to entertain customers he plans to prioritize safety over profits.
"I think innovating right now, and trying to figure out ways to operate safely, is really important," he said. "The biggest thing for us is that we want to reopen safely, not only for our staff but our customers.
Just weeks ago, Cameron and Suzie Compton, owners of West Town's Midwest Coast Brewery, were converting craft beer supplies into hand sanitizer. Now the couple is working to convert their parking lot into customer seating.
"We got picnic tables, we got high tops, we got some Adirondack chairs," Susie said.
"Thankfully our parking lot is huge; we will have no problem separating our tables 12 to 15 feet, whatever we need to do," added Cameron.
In addition to bars and breweries reopening, on June 22 the Lakefront Trail will open east of Lake Shore Drive for exercise and transit only, to keep the flow of traffic going. Parks and beaches east of Lake Shore Drive will remain closed.
The decision was made after city health officials noted a drop in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Chicagoans must abide by a "keep it moving" strategy where only walking, running, biking, and rollerblading will be allowed. The Chicago Park District will also install signs along the trail to encourage proper use, and Social Distancing Ambassadors will be stationed along the trail to make sure everyone is abiding by the guidelines.
Chicago's swimming pools and playgrounds will also remain closed while public health officials advise the park district on options to open them safely.
Outdoor fitness equipment, basketball courts, tennis courts and athletic fields also remain closed until further notice.
Due to the significant lakefront storm damage and high lake levels, three sections of the lakefront trail will merge to accommodate users.
On Monday, Millennium Park partially reopened. The park will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for groups of 10 or fewer people who wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Areas open to guests include the Chase Promenades, the Boeing Galleries and Lurie Garden. The Crown Fountain and Wrigley Square will also open, but without the water features.
The Bean will be able to be viewed from a distance. The Great Lawn, the Welcome Center, the McDonald's Cycle Center and the BP Bridge between Millennium Park and Maggie Daley Park remain closed. The Park Grill is open with limited to-go service.
Visitors will be required to enter at Michigan Avenue and Madison Street and exit at Michigan Avenue and Washington Street. The park will be closed temporarily if capacity is reached. Social distancing ambassadors will be wearing lime-green shirts to remind visitors not in the same group to stay six feet apart.
For more information about the city's "Protecting Chicago" reopening framework, and to find industry-specific guidelines, please visit chicago.gov/reopening.