CHICAGO PROUD

Chicago Cares volunteers spruce up CPS schools for serve-a-thon

EMBED </>More Videos

Volunteers with the Chicago Cares Serve-a-thon helped spruce up Chicago Public Schools buildings and campuses. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Nearly 5,000 volunteers helped beautify and fix up some Chicago Public Schools buildings on Saturday as part of the annual Chicago Cares Serve-a-thon.

"It feels great to change the school you come into and see the result when you leave," said volunteer Kirsten Crittle.

"I felt that with all the negativity that's going on in our city, I figured this was a way for me to contribute," said first-time volunteer Gloria Brown.

This is the event's 25th year and is hosted by Chicago Cares, the city's largest volunteer organization which seeks to make a difference in just one day.

"What we hope is that education about a neighborhood and a community that they never would have been to, they never would have learned about, and meeting people," said Jenne Myers, of Chicago Cares.

The day of service event began in the morning at Daley Plaza, and then volunteers spanned out across the city, concentrating their efforts on the city's South and West sides to spruce up neighborhood schools.

"We save about $3 million in facility funds by having Chicago Cares come out to our schools," said CPS CEO Janice Jackson.

One of the schools was Little Village High School, which houses four separate high schools. The campus got a much-needed facelift with some painting, planting, and cleaning, while other volunteers build picnic tables and benches.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyvolunteerismchicago public schoolschicago proudChicagoLittle VillageLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
Geneva teens honored for helping to save woman from burning car
Boxing Out Negativity program encourages kids to put down guns, pick up gloves
Chicago hospital hosts baby shower for more than 100 moms
Group surprises CPS teachers with school supplies
In Pullman groups come together to put down guns and build a park
More chicago proud
SOCIETY
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
HS dance team photo shoot with police creates controversy in Granite City, Ill.
More Society
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Chicago foreign policy advisor to Trump plans guilty plea in lying case
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
2 persons of interest questioned in deaths of 2 missing teens released
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Show More
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News