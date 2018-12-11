SOCIETY

Chicago named number 2 party city of 2018

Party on Chicago. Chicagoans have gained another second-city ranking.

New data by Evite places Chicago as the world's number-two party city. Last year it ranked number three.

According to Evite, top party cities are defined by the number of Evite events planned in each city across the United States over the past 12 months.

Chicago had 62.7 thousand events in 2018. That's an increase of 21.8 percent from 2017.

Additionally, Chicago is considered one of the more friendly cities with 74 percent of hosts offering guests to bring along plus-ones as an option.

Trending themes for the year included unicorns, florals, fiestas and Paw Patrol.

Here's a list of this year's top 10 party cities:

1. Houston - 70k events
2. Chicago - 62.7k events
3. Austin - 55.8k events
4. San Diego - 52.2k events
5. Los Angeles - 50k events

6. Atlanta - 47k events
7. New York- 42.4k events
8. San Jose - 41.1k events
9. Dallas - 40k events
10. Seattle - 38.1k events
