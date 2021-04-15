CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago Mayor Harold Washington's 99th birthday this April 15.
RELATED: Producers for documentary about late Chicago Mayor Harold Washington talk about project
A committee consisting of members of the Washington Administration plans to have a Harold Washington Birthday Commemoration for his 100th birthday next year.
"Many from the Washington administration, including individuals who have gain recognition as former members of the late Mayor's administration, and others who currently hold high positions in politics are coming together to plan a commemoration for HW'S 100th birthday," a statement from the desk of Pastor Rich Redmond said.
RELATED: Look back on Chicago's 8 mayors since 1955
More details will be released in the months ahead. These details will cover various ideas and define roles that all Chicago can be a part of, according to the statement. The event is not exclusive to any one group or community and all Chicagoans can participate.
RELATED: Remembering Harold Washington 30 years after his death
Washington was Chicago's first Black mayor. He died early in his second term.
Committee plans commemoration for Former Chicago Mayor Harold Washington's 100th birthday
POLITICS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News