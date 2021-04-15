politics

Committee plans commemoration for Former Chicago Mayor Harold Washington's 100th birthday

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago Mayor Harold Washington's 99th birthday this April 15.

A committee consisting of members of the Washington Administration plans to have a Harold Washington Birthday Commemoration for his 100th birthday next year.

"Many from the Washington administration, including individuals who have gain recognition as former members of the late Mayor's administration, and others who currently hold high positions in politics are coming together to plan a commemoration for HW'S 100th birthday," a statement from the desk of Pastor Rich Redmond said.

More details will be released in the months ahead. These details will cover various ideas and define roles that all Chicago can be a part of, according to the statement. The event is not exclusive to any one group or community and all Chicagoans can participate.

Washington was Chicago's first Black mayor. He died early in his second term.
