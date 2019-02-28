POLITICS

Look back on Chicago's 8 mayors since 1955

EMBED </>More Videos

Lori Lightfoot or Toni Preckwinkle will be Chicago's next mayor. As one of them is about to make history, here is a look back at the mayors of the past.

Danny Tag
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Lori Lightfoot or Toni Preckwinkle will be Chicago's next mayor. As one of them is about to make history, here is a look back at the mayors of the past.

CHICAGO'S 8 MAYORS SINCE 1955
Richard J. Daley (1955 - 1976)
Served 21 years from 1955 until his death on December 20, 1976. He is often credited with delivering victory for John F. Kennedy in the 1960 Presidential election.

Michael Bilandic (1976 - 1979)
Appointed by the Chicago City Council after the death of Daley. His popularity nose-dived after he was blamed for the city's handling of the Blizzard of '79.

Jane Byrne (1979 - 1983)
Chicago's first female mayor, Byrne stayed at the Cabrini-Green housing project for 3 weeks to bring attention to shootings and murders there.
Harold Washington (1983 - 1987)
Chicago's first African-American mayor died only 6 months into his second term. Washington faced fierce opposition to his agenda from a mostly-white block of alderman during the so-called "Council Wars" early in his tenure.

David Orr (1987)
Vice Mayor and 49th Ward alderman Orr became acting mayor for eight days until the City Council could elect a permanent replacement for the late mayor.

Eugene Sawyer (1987 - 1989)

The longest-serving black alderman at the time, he was chosen to finish out Washington's second term.

Richard M. Daley (1989-2011)
After 22 years in office, he surpassed his father to become Chicago's longest serving mayor.

Rahm Emanuel (2011 - 2019)
Chicago's current mayor concludes his second term in May of 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicschicago mayor electionpoliticshistoryChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
'Racist,' 'con man': Michael Cohen assails Trump before Congress
Trump, Kim summit collapses amid failure to reach deal
Chicago Election Results: Lori Lightfoot, Toni Preckwinkle set for mayoral runoff
Chicago Election Results 2019: Coverage, candidates and more
More Politics
Top Stories
4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Joliet identified
No bail for teen charged in fatal shooting NW Side HS student
Illinois property taxes are 2nd highest in the country, report finds
Metra service disrupted near Union Station for Amtrak computer problems
Man claiming to be ride-share driver attempted to lure children in Lincoln Park, police say
Woman sentenced for brutally beating 92-year-old man with brick
Customers say Facebook contractor left them in the dust
Ice Castles in Lake Geneva to close for season March 9
Show More
Doctor wrestles gun from double amputee who shot him
World's smallest baby goes home after months of treatment
Man set to be executed for killing estranged wife's family
Fire risk: Hyundai, Kia recall more than 500K vehicles
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
More News