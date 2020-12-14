Customer leaves waitress $5,000 tip on $205 bill

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8420596" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A customer offered up a generous tip on the same day a restaurant closed down for the winter due to COVID-19.

BROOMALL, Pennsylvania -- A waitress from Pennsylvania got quite the holiday surprise Saturday night.Gianna DiAngelo works at the restaurant Anthony's At Paxon. One of her tables left a $5,000 tip on a $205.94 bill.DiAngelo says she's stunned."I'm just happy with anything. So when they were saying $5,000, I just couldn't even believe it. I'm going to put that money away toward college and pay it forward to do something good for other people," she said.DiAngelo is a freshman at Widener University. She's studying nursing and hopes to pay their generosity forward by being the best nurse she can be."We have no words other than THANK YOU! Unbelievable support for our staff here!! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!! Thank you for helping our staff get through the holidays," Anthony's At Paxon wrote on Facebook.