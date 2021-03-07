obama library

Obama Foundation unveils excerpt to be displayed on exterior of presidential center on South Side

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The excerpt that will appear on the exterior of the Obama Presidential Center Museum was unveiled Sunday by the Obama Foundation.

The Obama Foundation shared a video on Twitter as part of the reveal.



RELATED: City Council approves Obama Presidential Center plans

In 2018, the Chicago City Council approved plans for the $500 million museum despite concerns from residents about the center's location and the impact it can have on displacement and infrastructure costs. The 19.3-acre site is located on Chicago's South Side in Jackson Park, near the University of Chicago campus.

In late 2020, the city approved Woodlawn affordable housing protections near the development project. The city will require new developments near the planned center to include affordable housing.

While some have concerns, others like former Progress Chicago Executive Director Sam Hobert showed support in 2018.

RELATED: City approves Woodlawn affordable housing protections near Obama library

"The Obama Presidential Center will have a tremendous impact on our city, generating immense economic, cultural and educational benefits for the people of this city and for visitors from all over the world. Estimates indicate that the library center will create about $3 billion in economic gains over the next decade, including thousands of new jobs for our community. With today's vote, we are moving one step closer to bringing to life the President and First Lady's vision for a living, working campus devoted to active citizenship that will establish Chicago's South Side as a global destination for thought leadership and activism," according to a statement by Hobert.

The center is expected to generate 700,000 annual visitors and more than $3 billion in economic development.

According to The Obama Foundation website, the center will look to create an environment for celebrations, gardens, playground and scenic paths. It will also create jobs, drive economic opportunity and build a partnership with the community.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagojackson parkmuseumsobama foundationmichelle obamaobama librarybarack obama
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OBAMA LIBRARY
City OKs affordable housing protections near Obama library
Proposal aims to preserve affordable housing in Woodlawn near future Obama Center
Plan to preserve affordable housing in Woodlawn unveiled
Plans to transform Woodlawn use Obama Center as catalyst
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vaccine eligibility expands
Black & Powerful: Illinois Senator Robert Peters
A woman's affair with a married man leads to her disappearance
Stimulus bill moves to House this week after Senate passage
Deadline to ratify Equal Rights Amendment 'expired long ago,' federal judge rules
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 14: What to know
IL reports 1,068 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths
Show More
George Floyd's cause of death, ex-cop's force will be keys at trial
Daytona motorcycle rally goes on despite pandemic
Reducing stress in two minutes or less, expert says
Harry, Meghan to delve into tough royal split with Oprah
2 shot after fight in Longwood Manor among 13 shot in weekend violence
More TOP STORIES News