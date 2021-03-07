Obama Foundation unveils excerpt to be displayed on exterior of presidential center on South Side

The Obama Foundation shared a video on Twitter as part of the reveal.
Today, we’re excited to unveil the words that will appear on the exterior of the Obama Presidential Center Museum—a place to learn from history that will also offer future leaders inspiration and tools to write chapters of their own.— The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) March 7, 2021
In 2018, the Chicago City Council approved plans for the $500 million museum despite concerns from residents about the center's location and the impact it can have on displacement and infrastructure costs. The 19.3-acre site is located on Chicago's South Side in Jackson Park, near the University of Chicago campus.
In late 2020, the city approved Woodlawn affordable housing protections near the development project. The city will require new developments near the planned center to include affordable housing.
While some have concerns, others like former Progress Chicago Executive Director Sam Hobert showed support in 2018.
"The Obama Presidential Center will have a tremendous impact on our city, generating immense economic, cultural and educational benefits for the people of this city and for visitors from all over the world. Estimates indicate that the library center will create about $3 billion in economic gains over the next decade, including thousands of new jobs for our community. With today's vote, we are moving one step closer to bringing to life the President and First Lady's vision for a living, working campus devoted to active citizenship that will establish Chicago's South Side as a global destination for thought leadership and activism," according to a statement by Hobert.
The center is expected to generate 700,000 annual visitors and more than $3 billion in economic development.
According to The Obama Foundation website, the center will look to create an environment for celebrations, gardens, playground and scenic paths. It will also create jobs, drive economic opportunity and build a partnership with the community.
