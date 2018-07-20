Festival Friday with Roz Varon

CHICAGO (WLS) --Each week, we list some events you can attend over the weekend.
Race to Mackinac
Rhythm World
Kane County Fair
Mark Toland, Mind Reader
Artfest Michigan Avenue
Rock 'n' Roll Chicago Half Marathon
Pitchfork Music Fest
Tacos and Tamales Festival
Columbian Fest
Forest Park Music Fest
Disability Pride Parade
Warped Tour
Sheffield Music Festival and Garden Walk
Evanston World Arts & Music Fest
Taste of Korea
Chicago Bears Training Camp
Special Olympics 50th Anniversary Celebration
Homewood 125th Anniversary Celebration
Murder for Two, Marriott Lincolnshire
Pamplona, Goodman Theatre
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Drury Lane