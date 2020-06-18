Society

Juneteenth events planned across Chicago area as holiday marking end of slavery takes on new meaning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A peace and equality Juneteenth rally will take place in the South Loop Friday. Organizers say now more than ever, their voices need to be heard.

Juneteenth is the date that marks the end of slavery across the U.S. Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.

This year, in light of social and racial unrest across the country and globe many corporations are encouraging their employees to not only have the day off to commemorate, but for Kraft-Heinz workers to use the day to do good.

"What we are asking, is for all of our corporate employees both in Canada and the United States to celebrate as a day of service, to spend the day committing to food insecurity programs, social justice organizations to learning about racial injustice and the history of African Americans," said Rashida La Lande, global general council and CSR for the Kraft Heinz company.

In the South Loop, local organizations are holding a peace and equality rally and celebration with what they expect to be a crowd of thousands. They said the march on Juneteenth is especially meaningful.

"Up until now corporations and really America as a whole did not accept Juneteenth as a national holiday," said Romel Murphy, a co-organizer of the Chicago Peace March. "It was just our holiday, our Independence Day. They concluded July 4th is everyone's Independence Day, but in reality us as black Americans our Independence Day didn't come until June 19."

"I think it's not only important to celebrate Juneteenth but also continue to fight," said Imani Simmons-Elloie, a co-organizer of the peace march. "I think we are doing a wonderful job keeping it peaceful but also reminding people why we are here, not only to celebrate but to fight for every black life that is lost."

There are rallies, peace marches, and even day-of-service events going on across the city in honor and to celebrate Juneteenth Friday.
