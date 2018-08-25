Lakeview mural mistakenly removed two weeks after completion

CHICAGO (WLS) --A mural near the Paulina Brown Line stop in Lakeview was removed by the city just two weeks after it was completed.
In a Facebook post, the Lakeview Chamber of Commerce said the mural, painted by artist JC Rivera, was mistakenly removed after someone called 311.
Rivera declined to speak with ABC7 Eyewitness News, though another local artist, John Vergara, said the incident is a growing cause for concern.
"Graffiti's one thing, public art is another," he said. "These murals cost tens of thousands of dollars to create. And then for the city to carelessly remove them, it's becoming an everyday occurrence."
Another mural in the Hermosa neighborhood was lost when the city's graffiti blasters mistakenly painted over it after it was vandalized.