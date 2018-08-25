SOCIETY

Lakeview mural mistakenly removed two weeks after completion

EMBED </>More Videos

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A mural near the Paulina Brown Line stop in Lakeview was removed by the city just two weeks after it was completed.

In a Facebook post, the Lakeview Chamber of Commerce said the mural, painted by artist JC Rivera, was mistakenly removed after someone called 311.

Rivera declined to speak with ABC7 Eyewitness News, though another local artist, John Vergara, said the incident is a growing cause for concern.

"Graffiti's one thing, public art is another," he said. "These murals cost tens of thousands of dollars to create. And then for the city to carelessly remove them, it's becoming an everyday occurrence."

Another mural in the Hermosa neighborhood was lost when the city's graffiti blasters mistakenly painted over it after it was vandalized.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymural artsartpublic artgraffitiLakeviewChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Are CTA workers using vests & hats for prime parking spots?
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
4 Star Chicagoan: Danielle Patterson
Couple gets engaged after record 13 hours on 'Jurassic Park' ride
More Society
Top Stories
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Glioblastoma: More about the brain cancer that afflicted John McCain
2 injured in wrong-way crash on I-57 in Posen
Popular YouTuber 'McSkillet' killed in wrong-way crash
Fourth teenager charged with murder in West Chicago homicide
DNC protestors say they're fighting the same issues 50 years later
Show More
Woman fatally shot while sitting in car in Back of the Yards identified
4-month-old baby drowns in bathtub in Avalon Park
#MilesForMollie: Why runners are dedicating workouts to Mollie Tibbetts
Report: DeVos considering use of federal funds for school guns
More News