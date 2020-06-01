George Floyd

Live Chicago protests: North Side protest marches on Lake Shore Drive in Lakeview, Uptown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of protesters marched onto Lake Shore Drive Monday evening after several hours of demonstrations across Chicago's North Side.

Thousands of protesters chanted George Floyd's name as they marched more than a mile from the Belmont CTA station in Lakeview to Uptown.



After gathering for a demonstration at the Target store on Broadway and Montrose, the group then headed toward the lakefront. With ramps already closed to traffic, the group marched onto Lake Shore Drive at Irving Park Road.

Road closures around Loop in effect as Illinois National Guard called in

Police are blocking some intersections in the area as the group marches. Expect rolling street closures throughout the area.

Another peaceful protest was held earlier Monday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood at Wrightwood and Lincoln. After marching, the group peacefully sat down in the intersection.

Chicago's police superintendent and the mayor responded Monday to the weekend violence and looting across the city sparked by the police-involved death of George Floyd.

WATCH: Mayor Lori Lightfoot addresses unrest in Chicago

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has tasked city workers to assist in rebuilding efforts after looting and violence across the city in wake of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnea



Amid looting and protests over the weekend, Chicago police made nearly 700 arrests. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said 699 people were arrested Sunday, primarily for looting. Superintendent Brown also said 132 Chicago police officers were injured.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city's 911 center processed more than 65,000 calls - mostly for looting - over a 24-hour period, about 50,000 more calls than a typical day. She said those calls came in at the rate of 2,000 every 30 minutes.

A curfew remains in effect for Chicago from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
