michael jackson

Iconic socks from Michael Jackson's first moonwalk up for auction

You could walk away with Michael Jackson's socks from his first on-stage moonwalk.

But it will cost you plenty.

The socks are going up for auction - and the auction house, called 'Gotta Have Rock and Roll,' estimates the pair will go for upwards of $2 million.

That's $1 million per sock!

The self-proclaimed "King of Pop" wore the custom-made, crystal-covered socks at the legendary "Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever" TV special in 1983.

The online auction kicks off Wednesday, November 13, and bidding starts at $100,000.

Jackson died in 2009 at age 50.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymichael jacksonauction
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MICHAEL JACKSON
Michael Jackson tributes flow on 10th death anniversary
Michael Jackson's sons start YouTube series
Paris Jackson recovering after accident at LA home
New HBO documentary re-examines Michael Jackson child sex abuse allegations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former LAPD chief named interim CPD superintendent
Uncle fatally shot by attacker sexually assaulting niece in Burnside
Suspect arrested weeks after disappearance of Alabama student
Tentative agreement reach for Grayslake teachers on strike: Union
Boy, 14, riding in car shot in head in Albany Park
Friday marks 25 years since Willis family crash
Nonprofit helps turn Chicago students into entrepreneurs
Show More
From Gary to Texas: Brothers battle Mexican cartels shipping drugs across border
Kanye says he may change his name to 'Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West'
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, cold Friday
Sam's Toy Box: Peppa Pig's Parade, Ballerina Dreamer among top holiday toys
Cloud over CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson's final days
More TOP STORIES News