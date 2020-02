EMBED >More News Videos Interim Police Superintendent Charlie Beck has said he wouldn't be here if he didn't think he could set things up for a better Chicago Police Department.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Interim Police Superintendent Charlie Beck has said he wouldn't be here if he didn't think he could set things up for a better Chicago Police Department.He was retired from the Los Angeles Police Department when he was asked to step in and lead CPD after the departure of Eddie Johnson.Since becoming interim police superintendent, Beck has made some big changes, ending merit promotions and unveiling a major restructuring of CPD.He joined us to talk about those changes and what's ahead during his tenure with Chicago Police Department.