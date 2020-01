Newsviews: President & CEO of the Chicago Urban League

EMBED >More News Videos The Chicago Urban League believes that a strong African American community makes our city stronger and better.

The Chicago Urban League believes that a strong African American community makes our city stronger and better.Since 1916, it has worked to help people find jobs, secure affordable housing, grow their businesses and get a good education.As the Chicago Urban League moves into a new decade, it does so with a new President and CEO, former Gary mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson.Freeman-Wilson stopped by ABC7 to talk about this next phase in her career and what to expect in the future from The Chicago Urban League.For more information visit the Chicago Urban League website at www.chiul.org