Quick Tip

Quick tip: How to lessen wallet woes for wedding guests

EMBED <>More Videos

Planning a wedding? There's something about your guests you may want to keep in mind.

By and Ann Pistone
Planning a wedding? There's something about your guests you may want to keep in mind.

Approximately 20 percent of Americans have declined a wedding invitation because they can't afford to attend, according to a recent study by bankrate.com.

Of those who RSVP'd "no," a third said their decision negatively affected their relationship with the couple getting married.

To make your wedding inviting to your guests, understand that attendance can be expensive and not everyone can afford it; especially for destination weddings, which are far more expensive for guests. About 56 percent of Americans think destination weddings are in bad taste, and experts agree.

While seven out of nine experts say it's OK not to attend a wedding for financial reasons, they all advise to send a gift - though 25 percent of survey respondents said they wouldn't send a gift for a wedding they're not attending.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyquick tipweddingsi-teamwedding
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
Quick Tip: Fire safety at home
Quick Tip: Scammers impersonating FCC employees, asking for money
Quick Tip: Cut credit card bills by lowering your APR
Quick Tip: How to boost your savings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd body found at site of Waukegan explosion; 1 still missing
$18K added to reward for info on missing postal worker's whereabouts
At least 40 killed after plane makes fiery landing in Moscow
Ramadan 2019: What you need to know about the Islamic holy month
Chicago AccuWeather: Temps falling as rain moves in
Parents lose custody of son after discontinuing chemo
This Kentucky Derby interference rule disqualified Maximum Security
Show More
Uber and Lyft drivers plan strikes in major cities to protest pay
10-year-old boy fatally shot by 12-year-old sibling
2 million pounds of PF Chang frozen dinners recalled
New space in Hanover Park offers inclusive place to play
4-year-old may have been kidnapped by men in truck, police say
More TOP STORIES News