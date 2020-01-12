South Loop bar creates 'royal' cocktails in honor of Meghan Markle, proceeds will go to Australia wildfire relief

SX Sky Bar in the South Loop is going "Royal" to help with the wildfire recovery effort in Australia.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- SX Sky Bar in the South Loop is going "Royal" to help with the wildfire recovery effort in Australia.In light of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement of their plans on taking a step back from the royal family, SX Sky Bar has created three new signature cocktails.The cocktails are called The "Megxit"...The "Big Markle Energy" and "Spill the Royal Tea".A portion of the proceeds from drinks will be donated to the Australian Red Cross Relief Fund.You have until the end of the month to try the specialty cocktails.SX Sky Bar is located at 808 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605.