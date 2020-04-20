Springfield protesters join nationwide call to reopen economies during COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Demonstrators gathered outside the Illinois State Capitol Sunday, as the "stay-at-home" order continues at least through the end of the month.Protesters urged Gov. JB Pritzker to reopen the state's economy, shouting "Open Illinois" at the steps of the Lincoln Statue. The rally was part of the national "Operation Gridlock" movement.Rallies across the country are calling for a reopening of the economy to help small businesses and reinstate civil liberties. On Sunday, residents in five states, including Illinois, held protests demanding their governors open up their states."People's rights are being taken and people are out of work," said Kenny Arnold.Arnold organized a similar protest at the State Capitol building last Thursday."It's time to get back to work. It's time to get people out there, interacting and being with the people they care about," he said.For weeks, non-essential businesses, including restaurants across Chicago, have had to shut their doors as tens of thousands in the state filed for unemployment.Arnold said extending the "stay-at-home" order would devastate Illinois."That's going to take more and more jobs from Illinois," Arnold said.Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association, said local restaurants and employees have been hit hard by the COVID-19 restrictions."Restaurants are down 80% in sales," Toia said.What it will look like when the state decides to reopen restaurants has yet to be determined.The IRA said it won't be as simple as flicking a switch. More discussions with state and city leaders need to happen first."We care about the health and safety of our customers and our team members, number one, but we got to also think when we roll this out, what's best for our customers, for our team members, and for the restaurant and their economic model," Toia said.The call to reopen the state comes days after President Trump and the White House laid out plans for individual states to reopen businesses in three graduated phases.